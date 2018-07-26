The short handed Phoenix Mercury fell short to the Chicago Sky on Wednesday evening at home 101-87, suffering their worst loss this season. With injuries and suspensions the Mercury bench players were able to see some double digit minutes in the contest. With Diana Taurasi suspended for the game Wednesday and Leilani Mitchell out with personal reasons it definitely impacted the performance of the Mercury. Wednesday the Mercury had to turn to their bench play. Leading the way for the bench players was Angel Robinson with 22 minutes and six points. The tenth overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft, Oregon State’s Marie Gulich, played 10 minutes to give star center Brittney Griner some needed rest.. Taurasi returns to the court Saturday for her ninth All-Star game in Minnesota. Mercury was led by DeWanna Bonner with 30 points along with Briann January 20 and Brittany Griner 12 points. Bonner, Taurasi and Griner will be showing their talent in this weekend’s All-Star game.

Next up for the Mercury is Seattle Storm on Tuesday July 31st.