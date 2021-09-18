The Latest on the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp

The new Stateline Auxiliary Ramp on Lake Powell is almost ready. IT had been hoped it would open this weekend, because it will allow for houseboats coming and going when it is ready to go. s

Here’s what was said to us by Billy Shott on Friday night. Billy is the Superintendent of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

“The contractor is still at work sealing the joints and the left side of the ramp is still curing and needs time. Pipe maps are staged, they tried a couple of boats for testing, but it is not ready. We are hoping to announce that we can schedule commercial use starting this coming week, with a full-on public opening October 1st.”