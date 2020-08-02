The Latest on the Pine Hollow Fire

Pine Hollow Fire Facts

For Immediate Release:

August 2, 2020

From The Bureau of Land Management, Arizona

Summary:

Cloud cover from yesterday helped with suppression efforts by not allowing extreme fire activityto develop early in the day. On the north, crews made valuable progress on the most active portion of the fire. Engines continued to patrol the House Rock Valley Road on the east edge of the fire.

Additional crews, engines, and heavy equipment continue to arrive and engage on the west portion of the fire. Indirect Fireline is being prepared for a potential burnout operation as well as establishing contingency lines. Also, along the west portion of the fire, helicopters helped ground forces with bucket drops of water. Helicopters can transport between 200 and2,400 gallons of water, speeding up containment efforts in difficult to access locations.

A temporary emergency public land area closure goes into effect August 2, 2020 at 8:00am.

North of UT/AZ state line: All BLM public lands east of Johnson Wash All BLM public lands west of BLM Road 1065 (House Rock Valley Road) Highway 89 south along BLM Road 1065 (House Rock Valley Road) to include road 1065



South of UT/AZ state line : BLM Road 1026 to Hwy 89A

BLM Road 1024 to BLM Road 1025 (Winter Road) BLM Road 1025 (Winter Road) from BLM Road 1026 East to BLM Road 1065

North of Kaibab National Forest, North Kaibab Ranger District Arizona Scenic Trail from the Stateline Campground south to the Kaibab Forest Boundary



Fire Size/Containment:11,275 acres and 15% contained

Location:20 miles east of Kanab

Ownership: BLM Arizona Strip and Paria River Districts

Fire Behavior:Active

Cause:Natural, lightning

Structures Threatened:1 House and 4 Outbuildings