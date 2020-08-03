The Latest on the Pine Hollow Fire (BLM)

Pine Hollow Fire Facts

For Immediate Release

August 3, 2020

Fire Information:https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ 6899

Summary:

Crews continue to make excellent progress on the Pine Hollow Fire. The northern, eastern, and southern edges of the fire showed decreased activity, and crews are preparing plans to repair areas impacted by suppression activities. Because of the decreased activity in some portions, crews and helicopters are working to suppress the active fire along the north and western edge.

Additional crews and equipmentcontinue to arrive and assist with fire operations.

Today we expect fire behavior to be extreme due to dry fuel, high heat, and erratic winds. Pinyon-Juniper is the dominant fuel type across the fire area. Old fire scars, low vegetation density, and previous vegetation treatments are helping to slow the fire spread.

Closure Order:

A temporary emergency public land area closure went into effect August 2, 2020 at 8:00am. Please do not go into the closure area for your safety as well as firefighting resources.

North of UT/AZ state line: All BLM public lands between Johnson Wash and House Rock Valley Road (BLM 1065) House Rock Valley Road is closed as well



South of UT/AZ state line : BLM Road 1026 to Hwy 89A

:

BLM Road 1024 to Winter Road (BLM Road 1025) Winter Road (BLM Road 1025) from BLM Road 1026 east to House Rock Valley Road (BLM Road 1065) Arizona Scenic Trail from the Stateline campground south to the Kaibab National Forest boundary



Fire Size/Containment:11,373 acres and 38% contained

Location:20 miles east of Kanab

Ownership: BLM Arizona Strip and Paria River Districts

Fire Behavior:Active

Cause:Natural, lightning

Structures Threatened:1 House and 4 Outbuildings

Closures:Managers are asking the public’s assistance by avoiding all travel on the following roads: House Rock Valley Road (BLM 1065) from Hwy 89 to Hwy 89-A, Winter Road, and FS 248. Stateline Campground is closed to the public. All access to The Wave and other popular hikes from House Rock Valley Road is temporarily suspended.

Fuels/Terrain:Grass, brush, woodlands

Resources Assigned:1 Type 1 Engine, 3 Type 3 engines, 5 Type 4 engines, 11 Type 6 engines, 4 Dozers, water tenders, 4 Masticators, 2 Type 1 helicopter, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 3 Type 3 helicopters, 8 crews.

Injuries:2