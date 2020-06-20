The Latest on the Mangum Fire

SOUTHWEST INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM #3

Mangum Fire – Friday, June 19, 2020

Public Information: (602) 345-0469

Media Information: (602) 456-0878



Email: [email protected]

Size: 61,210 acres

Containment: 4%

Cause: Under Investigation

Location: Origin 30 Miles SE of Fredonia

Total Personnel: 640

Incident Commander: Dave Gesser

Weather Improves for Mangum FirefightersThursday winds diminished and humidity levels rose overnight to lessen fire intensity. Firefighters made great progress around the fire. Other locations around the south, east, and west perimeter are steadily improving.

The northern sections of the fire remained active but less intense than Wednesday as firefighters continued their efforts to secure anchor points and construct lines. Wind direction changed late in the afternoon, becoming northwesterly.

Today’s weather forecast is for west wind, warmer, and with lower humidity. Fire behavior will be active with smoke blowing eastward. Firefighters will attempt to hold and secure fire lines, maintain anchor points, and on the northern section of the fire, construct new lines where needed.

Closures: Highway 89A is closed from Mile Post 545 near the Cliff Dwellings to Fredonia. Highway 67 from Jacob Lake to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is also closed. Due to the road closures, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park is presently inaccessible. The South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park remains open. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the North Kaibab Ranger District. The Bureau of Land Management has also closed its lands east of Fredonia, both closures are for public safety.

See: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.article/6748/52037/

Restrictions: Kaibab National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

For a full list of prohibitions, please visit https: //www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices/?aid=58061



Evacuations: Jacob Lake and several residences along House Rock Road.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) are in effect around the entire fire area. Remember, that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones). If you fly, we can’t!

For further information, please visit the following links:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MangumFire/

Twitter: @MangumFire

Smoke Outlooks: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralArizona

CDC Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/smoke-faq.html

Featured Photo: NPS