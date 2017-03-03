The Latest on NGS

We heard a lot about the 2-day meeting in Washington this past week, which was arranged by the Bureau of Reclamation. The aim of the meeting was to get all of the parties involved in the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) situation to come up with solutions. As it currently stands, not only is the plant scheduled to close at the end of 2019, still on the table is the possibility of the plant closing this summer.

Lake Powell Communications reached out to Andy Tobin following the meeting. He is a Commissioner with the Arizona Corporation Commission, which is the state’s version of the public utilities commission. Mr. Tobin attended the meeting in the nation’s capital and had a lot to share with us.

“I think the positive I took away from the meeting that there was a large crowd of stakeholders who appeared to be hungry to keep NGS, as an institution, operational,” said Tobin. “SRP is not in that group.”

Tobin told us it was an incredible meeting, but at the end of the day SRP and the Navajo Nation must still come to terms on a lease agreement. Without that agreement everything else becomes moot and the facility would close in June. At that point it would be decommissioned.

The commissioner said that at one point he interrupted the meeting, asking that SRP and the Navajos sit down with a mediator in order to get this lease agreement ironed-out.

Both parties said, “No.”

But he feels that, the lease agreement notwithstanding, that a door has been opened, with the Bureau of Reclamation, the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and the rest of the stakeholders, as he calls them.

Mr. Tobin says there are several “sticky” points that relate to the hoped-for lease agreement, including some regulatory issues.

“Nobody thought that this was going to be simple. But at least they’re talking,” said the Commissioner.

Tobin said he appreciated that the Hopi and Navajo leaders were all there for the meetings, as was Coconino County District-5 Supervisor Lena Fowler. In fact, many people were in attendance, and it took ninety minutes just to make introductions on the first day.

Mr. Tobin had planned to call a summit of everyone involved at his Phoenix office in the near future. However, he says the Bureau of Reclamation is going to call everyone back to Washington in early-to-mid April, so he no longer felt his meeting idea was necessary.

“I don’t feel we have the time for two separate pathways (to success), and the Interior Department is the right place for this to be,” he added.

Tobin took the time to thank Lake Powell Communications for continuing to visit with him in order to get the NGS word out to those in the shadows of the Navajo Generating Station.