The Latest From the National Weather Service
December 24
05:38 2019
Page: Tuesday and Christmas will be different. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and maybe some snow, with a high in the upper 30’s. For Christmas Day, look for fewer clouds, some sunshine and a high in the low 40’s.
The National Weather Service 12/24/19: We are still on track for an extended period of unsettled weather, including areas of rain and snow. This weather pattern will affect holiday travel today through Friday.
(See weather tables below)
Key Points:
- Additional moisture drawn into the system will result in heavy snow between 600 am and Noon today across the area from Williams and Flagstaff southeastward to Munds Park and Happy Jack.
- Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of northern Arizona above 6,500 feet late tonight into Tuesday.
- Rain and snow will overspread the area from west to east today.
- The most hazardous travel period in the higher elevations is expected to be early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
- Rain and snow showers will persist Wednesday, especially over the higher terrain, with continued travel impacts.
- Details remain uncertain on the potential for another weather system late Thursday into Friday with low confidence on impacts and timing. We will provide updates over the next several days.
The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below