The Latest from the National Weather Service for Northern Arizona

The following is for all of Northern Arizona, not necessarily Page. Page should be clear of rain and snow, but the higher elevations will see some weather!

National Weather Service – Flagstaff

Issued: 5:00 AM Thursday, November 21, 2019

Next Update: 5:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019

Point of Contact: NWS Operations (24/7/365) (928) 774-4414

KEY POINTS

● Heavy snow bands with whiteout conditions are possible above 6,000 feet today along the Mogollon

Rim and White Mountains.

● Coverage of rain and snow showers will decrease from west to east across the state tonight through

Friday morning.

● A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Yavapai, extreme southern Coconino and northern Gila

counties through 12 PM MST today.

● A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 PM MST this evening for the White Mountains above 7000

feet. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect above 6500 feet from the Kaibab Plateau to the

Mogollon Rim through 7 PM MST this evening.