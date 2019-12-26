News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

The Latest from the National Weather Service

December 26
09:18 2019
The Page area can expect some snow on Friday. For the rest of the weekend we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s.

Be sure to click on the links below for predicted snow accumulations and more!!

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Another storm will bring areas of rain and snow to much of the region (especially central Arizona) by this evening through early Saturday. Significant accumulations are expected above 5000 feet, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued.

Key Points:
  • Winter Weather Advisory above 5000 feet along and near the Mogollon Rim/White Mountains.
  • Areas of rain and snow begin by this evening.
  • 2-6 inches above 5000 feet, 4-10 inches above 6000 feet, locally more.
The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below.
