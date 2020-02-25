The Lady Sand Devils Keep Rolling in the Right Direction

The Page Sand Devils’ Camryn Nockideneh wasn’t playing it cool after Monday’s big win when she indicated there was nothing really to get excited about.

“I feel good, but we’re not done yet,” she told Lake Powell Communications immediately following the lady’s 67-59 victory over the Roadrunners of Holbrook High.

The game was played at the Toyota Findlay Center in Prescott Valley.

Talking about how tough the game got toward the end, Camryn said it really didn’t get to her.

“We know how to keep our composure,” the senior added. “Our coach reminds us of that every time we’re on the bench.”

Camryn scored 25-points (unofficially), which would be her high water mark for the season. But she shined just as well on defense, with steals and covering her opponents like a blanket; getting on her nerves and forcing the other team to make mistakes.

It was with midway through the third quarter when Holbrook caught up to the Sand Devils. And from then until there were about four minutes left in the game, it was extremely close.

“She’s was our senior leader today,” said Coach Ryan Whitehorse. “She’s had a tough season with an injury midway that slowed her down. Whether she’s starting or not, I’ve told her she’s a big part of this team and we need her out there.”

The coach said, all around it was a good game for her. He also complimented another Page senior, Ashlyn Adakai.

“It’s just what we need from our seniors for this final weekend with the final four,” said the coach.

Next up for the Sand Devils is American Leadership Academy (Gilbert North).

“We played them (ALA) back in Page (and won), but it’s anyone’s game right now,” he added. “That’s what’s so special about the State Tournament.”