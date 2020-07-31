The Huge NGS Copper Caper; Two Under Arrest

The Huge Copper Caper

One hundred thousand pounds of copper sounds like a whole lot of copper, only because it is a whole lot of copper. There are allegations now that two Kaibeto residents stole that much copper from the closed Navajo Generating Station (NGS) when it was shut down for several months because of coronavirus.

But the copper involved in this theft didn’t come from the NGS property specifically, but from the catenary above the railroad tracks that took the coal to NGS for many years. The catenary provided the power to the electric train.

Recently, the couple, now sitting in a Washington County jail, tried to sell some of that copper at a St. George recycling plant. Someone at the facility contact St. George Police and they took it from there.

The Navajo Nation and security with the Salt River project are involved in the ongoing investigation. There could be more arrests on the way, as one of the suspects reportedly told police that others were involved.