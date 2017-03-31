The Hotel Business is Booming

Five more options for where visitors can lay their heads after exploring Page will soon be available. Currently, a handful of hotels are in the construction phase around the community.

Two new hotels are popping up to the north and south of the Sleep Inn, a Baymont Inn and Suites to the north and a Wingate to the south.

Behind the Comfort Inn, a Country Inn and Suites is being built and on North Navajo Dr. a Hyatt is going up.

Each of the hotels will have between 96-102 rooms.

The additional hotels are no surprise; given the sales tax number s for Page indicate the hotel market is booming. Last year alone the city collected over $3.6 million in hotel sales tax, up over $600,000 from the year before.

This year that number can be expected to climb even higher. In the most recent sales tax numbers released, in January the sales tax collected amounted to $124,451.84. Compared to $72,703.75 collected in January 2015 and $89,732.33 collected in January 2016 it’s easy to see why more hotels want to come to the area, they’re getting filled.

Even with the five new hotels, others still have interest in building in Page. However, as of now, no official plans have been submitted to the city.