The Future of Page’s Airport is Being Studied

November 10
16:14 2019
Contour lands in Page last week

There was a public information workshop last week concerning the master plan…and the future….of Page Municipal Airport.

The informational gathering at city council chambers was held by Coffman Associates, Incorporated, out of Scottsdale. They have been contracted by the city to undertake the airport’s master plan. 

There will be a future public information workshop on the future of Page Airport soon and we’ll let you know when it is scheduled.

In the meantime, there is a website where you can see the changes being considered….but not finalized at all.

The website is:  http://page.airportstudy.com

Now, if you are among those who believe the city ought to consider moving the airport, well, that’s not going to happen. We asked Jacob Allen of Coffman and Associates about that possibility. He told us the city would have to pay between $500 Million and 1 Billion dollars to move the airport to a new location.

