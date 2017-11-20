The First Thanksgiving

The people we know as the Pilgrims were a separatist religious sect that first moved to Holland to practice their beliefs.

However some members became dissatisfied and returned to England. The Pilgrim leaders feared that further defection would doom their little community. They decided to move again – this time to some place far enough away that their brethren could not simply pack up and go back to England.

They considered The Guianas region, in South America, before considering Virginia, to be closer to an existing English settlement. Finally they decided they wanted to have a little distance between themselves and Jamestown and went north of there.

Their plan to start a colony in North America was perilous. The only successful settlement in North America had been founded at Jamestown, in Virginia, in 1607.

When the Pilgrims landed near Plymouth Rock in 1620 winter was fast approaching. The newcomers to the New World were ill-prepared for the harsh New England weather.

The Mayflower set sail on September 16, 1620, arriving near Plymouth Rock on November 11. It was too late in the season to grow crops – even if the Pilgrims knew how to farm. Most didn’t. They had lived in cities and towns and had little experience in farming – and virtually no experience hunting.

In England all the game in the forests belonged to the king and it was a capital offense to be caught poaching.

So when these hearty settlers arrived in Plymouth the odds were stacked against them.

How did the Pilgrims survive that first winter? There were two key factors.

The first was Squanto, an Pawtuxet Indian who spoke English! Squanto had been kidnapped years earlier and sold as a slave. He had lived in Spain before escaping to England. When he made his way back home he found himself a man alone. His village had been decimated by smallpox, so Squanto ended up living with the Wampanoags, which happened to be the closest tribe to where the Pilgrims settled.

The second factor – often ignored in history books – was grave robbing. When someone died the local tribes would bury them with items they would need on their journey to the next life. In addition to weapons and valuables, the deceased were supplied with provisions.

Pilgrim scouts discovered this practice even before most of the settlers had disembarked from the Mayflower. They raided Indian graves to gather valuables and food, such as corn and various beans.

They did not see it as stealing, but rather as “providence;” God providing for them.

But the colony was still in trouble. By December many of the settlers began to fall ill, many with scurvy. By February, 31 of the 102 Pilgrims had died. Before March ended, only 47 Pilgrims survived.

When spring came – and with Squanto’s advice – the Pilgrims planted seeds they had found in Indian graves. In the fall they had a bountiful harvest. Up until then there had been the real possibility that they would all starve to death.

During the winter Squanto had also acted as a go-between to the Pilgrims and Wampanoag sachem (chief) Massasoit. In March of 1621 the Pilgrims entered into a treaty with Massasoit that called for mutual defense.

With a good harvest in the fall, the Pilgrims decided to give thanks for their many blessings. The invited Massasoit and Squanto to join them. They kept the number of Indian guests low so that a Pilgrim man could be seated on either side of an Indian guest – just in case of trouble.

The Indians also brought food to the feast to share with the Pilgrims.

Quadrequina – brother to Massasoit – gave the Pilgrims deerskin bags filled with a special treat – popped corn.

(The author is a descendant of Quadrequina)