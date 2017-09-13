The end of an era: Coach Souers set to leave NAU Football

It’s officially the end of an era for the Northern Arizona University Football team. The NAU coach with the most wins in school history, Jerome Souers, is leaving.

Northern Arizona University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Lisa Campos and Coach Souers addressed the media at a press conference held in the Walkup Skydome on Monday September 11th.

Dr. Campos stressed, “I want to be very clear, this decision has nothing to do with the outcome of recent games.” She went on to say that the decision came from multiple conversations between herself and Coach Souers.

Coach Souers is the 7th longest tenured coach currently in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), having lead the Lumberjacks since 1998. In his 20 years as Coach, Jerome has compiled 112 wins and won the Big Sky Championship in 2003. In total NAU Football has been to the postseason three times (2001, 2003, and 2013).

Under Coach Souers, the Lumberjacks have seen 39 players win All American Honors, 177 All Big Sky honors and 176 All Big Sky Academic honors.

Coach Souers is not one to brag, according to Dr. Campos. “Coach Souers is very humble, and would have preferred a much lower key send off.” She commended Coach Souers on his service, “It is important for NAU and our Athletics family to celebrate the 20 years of service that Coach Souers has dedicated.”

True to form, Coach Souers stayed humble during the conference and thanked NAU and the community for their support, and said, “With nine games remaining our goals remain the same. All the training we did in the off season will be put to the test.” He exclaimed that their training will lead them to a Big Sky Conference Championship.

The Lumberjacks open Big Sky play on the road at Cal Poly, Saturday September 23rd.