 The Earps Bring Lore and Order to Tombstone

Earps Bring Lore and Order to Tombstone

By John Christian Hopkins

One hundred and forty-one years ago today nine fearless men met in a vacant lot next to the OK Corral. The meeting would last some 30 seconds in real-time – but last far longer in our memories.

It was the Earps vs. the Clantons, law and order against the outlaws. But which group represented which category?

More than a century of books and movies have it spelled out clearly; the Earps and Doc Holliday were the good guys and the Clantons and McLaurys were the bad guys.

But real life is never as neatly wrapped as fiction.

The Clantons and McLaurys were part of a gang of cattle rustlers and ne’er-do-wells known as the Cow-Boys. But, far from being the scourge of Tombstone, the Cow-Boys were well-liked. The funeral of the three dead Cow-Boys after the famous showdown was the largest in Tombstone history.

The Cow-Boys stole cattle from Mexico and sold them at a deep discount to local businesses in the fast-growing metropolis. All sides in the illegal endeavors – except for the Mexicans, of course – profited from this arrangement.

And what of the Earps? Virgil Earp was the brother who actually spent most of his career as a lawman. In Tombstone Virgil was the only Earp elected to a position of law enforcement. He appointed his brother, Morgan, as a deputy. Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday were “deputized” on the way to the OK Corral.

In addition to brief forays into law enforcement the Earps ran saloons, gambling halls and houses in the red-light district.

The real reason for the famous gunfight was rooted mostly in economics.

Wyatt Earp wanted to be the county sheriff – because part of his duties included collecting taxes – and as sheriff he kept a percentage of all taxes raised. In Tombstone of the early 1880s that meant about $40,000-$50,000 a year! That was an enormous amount for the time.

Earp’s opponent for the job was the incumbent sheriff, John Behan. Behan was on very friendly terms with the Cow-Boy faction.

Earp and Behan were also competing to win the affection of the same woman, actress Josephine Marcus.

According to Wyatt Earp, he and Behan made a deal: Earp would withdraw from the race, letting Behan win. Then Behan would appoint Wyatt as his deputy and they would split the tax revenues they earned.

Needless to say, Behan double-crossed Earp further fueling the animosity between the two groups.

There were other issues between the two groups which led them to the OK Corral and a lasting place in Old West lore.