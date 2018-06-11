The Dream Continues for Seigler

One member of the Navajo Nation already plays for the New York Yankees.

Could a second be on his way?

The American League baseball squad drafted Anthony Seigler, 18, in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. Seigler, a catcher, was the 23rd pick overall.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I’m definitely going to sign with the Yankees,” said Seigler, of Cartersville, Ga. “This is a no-brainer for me. Just being able to hear my name called out is a great honor, and then for it to be with the Yankees, too, it was just unbelievable.”

The Yankees are high on Seigler. Not only is he a hot catching prospect, but he’s a switch-hitter.

He’s also ambidextrous – meaning he can use his right and left hands equally well. In fact that’s one of the things that caught the Yankees’ eye.

“It is exciting to see our youth reach their goals and living their dreams as they represent our Nation,” Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez said..

Seigler may be a rarity in baseball history – he can pitch equally well with either hand!

He has been clocked by a radar gun throwing 90-miles-per-hour righthanded and in the 80’s with his left hand.

Seigler has been throwing with either hand since he was three. It was not until years later that he discovered how rare that is.

“I honestly thought it was normal for everybody to do it,” Seigler said.

He was around 10 or 11 when he realized most people just use one hand or the other, he said.

Seigler is more than unique – he is effective. He had a 1.09 ERA in 25 2/3 innings this year.

Seigler – six-foot, 200 pounds – is considered one of the top draft prospects in the country. He led his high school to the state championship this year, batting .421 with 14 home runs.

Scouts see Seigler as solid and agile behind the plate, with a quick transfer that helps his arm play as a plus at times, with promise as a receiver and pitch-framer. Seigler threw out 12 of 21 attempted basestealers this season.

Some scouts believe that Seigler could also succeed at second base or third base.

As for Ellsbury, the centerfielder is battling a heel injury and has not played yet this season.