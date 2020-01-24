The Demise of Mr. Peanut?

By John Christian Hopkins

Are the people at Planters nuts?

The snack food company announced this week the death of Mr. Peanut!

Holy George Washington Carver!

But it’s true. At least the iconic Mr. Peanut – he of the top hat, cane and monocle – lived to a ripe old age. He was 104. So his demise didn’t occur in a jiffy.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,” Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement.

Known by generations as “Mr. Peanut” the legume logo was of British descent. His proper name was Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe.

It began as a fun day for Mr. Peanut. He was doing a roadtrip with his pals, actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. They were traversing twisty desert canyon roads when everything went to shell in a handbasket.

An armadillo ambled out into the road and the NUTmobile swerved to avoid the innocent animal. But in seeking to avoid the armadillo the NUTmobile went over the edge of a cliff!

Mr. Peanut and his companions ended up hanging onto a small branch as the Nutmobile met a fiery end.

Alas, life can be brittle when you’re a peanut. Even a Mr. Peanut.

There was too much weight on the branch so Mr. Peanut let go – sacrificing his life to save his friends.

A gentleman to the end, Mr. Peanut fell into the canyon still wearing his top hat.

“He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time.” Hess said.

For those looky-loos who wish to witness Mr. Peanut’s fatal sacrifice, the commercial, which first went live on social media January 22, will also air during the Super Bowl pregame show.

And fear not, you won’t have to mourn alone. In a second Planters ad – set to run during the third quarter of the Super Bowl – viewers can witness Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

Fans who wish to celebrate Mr. Peanut’s life, can keep their eyes peeled for one of three NUTmobiles circling the country in real life between now and Feb. 2 to get a special Mr. Peanut pin.

From Friday, January 24, through January 27, people can also win packaging that showcases Mr. Peanut’s transformation over the years since his birth in 1916.

For a chance to win, follow Mr. Peanut’s social media, now titled “The Estate of Mr. Peanut.”