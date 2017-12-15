The Death of Sitting Bull

On December 15, 1890 – 127 years ago today – the Lakota holy man Sitting Bull was killed in a botched arrest attempt.

Or maybe it was a planned assassination?

By 1890 the Wild West was coming to a close and the tribes had been defeated in battle and crammed onto their reservations.

It was at this juncture that one last best hope swept the Native American communities. It was called the Ghost Dance, introduced by Wovoka, a Paiute medicine man.

Indians began to dance around the clock, working themselves into a near frenzied state. Indian agents and settlers became increasingly alarmed. They feared a multi-tribe Indian uprising.

Wovoka – also known as Jack Wilson – learned the teachings of Christianity as a youth. He was thought to be able to control the weather and able to perform magic – such as making a block of ice fall from the summer sky.

Wovoka claimed that during a solar eclipse in 1889 he received a vision in which Paiutes that had died would be resurrected, the buffalo would return and the Americans would vanish from the land.

Wovoka’s movement was a blending of Christianity and native practices. It did not encourage violence, but said Indians needed to live a righteous life to bring back the old ways.

But Americans feared a large-scale war and the question was which Indian leader was powerful enough to unite the tribes?

Chief Joseph and Geronimo were still alive, but largely kept separate from their own tribes. But there was another.

Sitting Bull – Tatanka Iyotake – was living on the Standing Rock reservation. He did not take part in the Ghost Dance, but recognized it as a way to regain prestige.

The Indian agent, James McLaughlin, had gone out of his way to belittle and insult Sitting Bull. Now he began to funnel rumors and falsities to Washington fueling concerns that the old medicine man was planning a massive war.

The army decided to arrest him. While tribes waited just out of range, Indian police were sent to Sitting Bull’s house in the early morning hours.

They roused Sitting Bull from his bed. At first he agreed to go peacefully, but began to protest that he had nothing wrong. The commotion roused the village and Sitting Bull’s followers began to gather.

Outraged at the way Sitting Bull was being treated one warrior shot Lt. Henry Bullhead, who responded by shooting Sitting Bull in the chest. Another Indian policeman, Red Tomahawk, then shot Sitting Bull in the head.