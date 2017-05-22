The Clock is Ticking on Bears Ears

The future of Bears Ears National Monument is possibly in your hands, but you’d better act quickly. On the heels of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s visit to Utah, a time period for public comment began for Bears Ears, but it ends this Friday (May 26).

Secretary Zinke observed Bears Ears on the ground and from the air while he was here. His job was to assess whether the area merited “National Monument” status.

Zinke also spent time at Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument. He is looking at all National Monuments so designated since 1996. He needs to figure out if they fall within the guidelines of being a National Monument as set by the Antiquities Act of from 111-years ago.

When an area is designated as a National Monument it prevents any development, including mining for oil or other resources.

New Mexico’s two US Senators, Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, both Democrats, have asked the administration for more time for the public to comment on Bears Ears.

Public comment for Grand Staircase Escalante continues until July 10th.

In order to make a comment on any of the national Monuments, online go to: regulations.gov