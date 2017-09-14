The Cleveland Indians are on a Hot Streak

(Editor’s Note: our author, John Christian Hopkins, is a Native American man)

Indians haven’t really won anything since the Little Bighorn.

But that has changed now thanks to the Cleveland Indians. The American League baseball team, one of the oldest franchises in professional baseball, just set an American league record with their 21st straight win.

Or did they tie the Major League record?

The Indians unprecedented streak also revived a controversy that has plagued the baseball world for 101 years.

Major League Baseball considers the record to be 26 straight wins, a mark achieved by the 1916 New York Giants. But there’s a catch! The Giants won 12 straight games before they played a tie against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Giants were winning the game 1-0 when the Pirates 42-year-old future Hall of Famer Honus Wagner drove in a late run to tie the game.

Neither team was able to score again when the umpires finally had to call the game because of darkness.

Baseball stadiums didn’t have lights until the 1930s.

Following the tie, which baseball did not consider to be an official game The Giants with their own future Hall of Famer, Christy Mathewson, went on to win 14 more. It gave them 26 “straight” wins since the tie did not count as a game.

Before Cleveland’s 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night the American League record for consecutive wins was 20 games set by the 2002 Oakland A’s.

The American League began play in 1901 with Cleveland as one of its original franchises. The Cleveland team has been known by different names including, the National League Cleveland Spiders before 190o, a team that was led by star pitcher Cy Young.

Because of the Giants’ tie game, some baseball purists insist that the “real” record for consecutive wins is the 21 set by the 1935 Chicago Cubs.

So maybe Cleveland has already tied the all-time record, unless you accept the argument that a nine-inning tie is not an official game.

Okay, so Cleveland may or may not have tied the record for consecutive wins by a team, but that probably led you to wonder which pitcher has won the most games in a row?

Um, that depends.

And, once again, the New York Giants are involved. Now 1912 must have been a good year for pitchers.

In the American League both “Smokey Joe” Wood (Red Sox) and Walter Johnson (Washington Senators) set the American League record with 16 straight wins. It was tied by Lefty Grove (1931 Philadelphia A’s) and Schoolboy Rowe (1934 Detroit Tigers).

But in 1912 the Giants Rube Marquard managed to win 19 straight games, to set the Major League record. Marquard tied the 19 straight wins earned by Tim Keefe in 1888 before the modern Major Leagues existed.

But is that the all-time record?

To some it is, to others it belongs to another Giants pitcher, screwballer Carl Hubbell.

Hubbell, a Hall of Famer, is most famous for his performance in the 1934 All Star Game when he struck out five future Hall of Famers in a row including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Jimmie Foxx, three of the greatest sluggers in baseball history!

But Hubbell ended the 1936 season by winning his last 16 decisions. He began the 1937 season by winning his first eight games, giving him 24 straight wins and the record?

Hubbell would win 253 games before his career ended in 1943.

That was five years before the Cleveland Indians won their last World Series.

Will the magical streak end in a magical year for the Indians?