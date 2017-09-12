The City of Page sees another increase in revenue

The number crunchers from the City of Page had some good news for the community as the sales tax statistics for July is up 21 percent from last year in July.

Over the past 12 months there has been an 11 percent increase in the amount of money tax recipients have taken in.

The Hotel sector of the community collected the most of any entity, bringing in nearly three hundred thousand more than any other group.

According to the report from the Arizona Department of Revenue, there has been an increase in every category from this time last year in the City of Page.

In the overall scheme of things, the increase will help improve the community and it will allow the City more money for projects like the one that just broke ground at Horseshoe Bend.

Looking at it from the perspective of individual residents, more money is good money!