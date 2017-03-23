The Charge is Murder for Cleveland

Probable cause has led a federal judge in Albuquerque to charge Kirby Cleveland with murder in the shooting death earlier this month of a Navajo Police Officer.

That was the determination announced in a courtroom yesterday. The judge also ordered that the 32-year old suspect be held in federal custody until he is tried. The murder was so recent, there’s no telling how long it will be until a trial is held and justice is served in the tragic death of Officer Houston James Largo.

The 27-year old officer was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle late at night March 11th. Cleveland was arrested early the next morning. The allegation is that he was drunk when confronted by the young officer.

Officer Largo did get two shots off in the dark.

A neighbor woman at the shooting scene saw a man lying in the street and reportedly figured it was a drunk passed out. She soon discovered it was a policeman. At first she turned the officer’s head so that he could breathe more easily.

His cruiser was locked, so she took his keys and called for help on his police radio. Her cell phone had no service in this rural area of New Mexico.

Officer Largo passed away about sixteen hours later at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

There’s no word on when Cleveland’s next court appearance will be. The suspect has been given a court appointed lawyer for his defense.