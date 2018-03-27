The BLM Prepares for Easter Weekend

FILLMORE, Utah— The Bureau of Land Management Little Sahara Recreation Area (LSRA) staff are expecting 20,000 visitors over Easter Weekend. To prepare for this high-volume weekend, staffing will increase to include the BLM, Juab County, Utah State, and other agencies – providing up to 80 interagency personnel and law enforcement officers. Public safety is the highest priority for all agencies working at this event.

“The BLM is pleased to welcome visitors to this unique and cherished recreation area over Easter Weekend,” said BLM Fillmore Field Office Manager Michael Gates. “In an effort to be a good neighbor, we will increase our BLM presence, extend our visitor center hours, accept cash and checks at the fee booth, and partner with local law enforcement.”

Law enforcement will be instituting traffic control on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until 9:00 p.m. A flagger will direct cash and credit card paying visitors to the pay booth. Visitors paying by credit card will be directed to the visitor center. Annual pass holders will be directed past the fee booth and into the recreation area. Please have your annual pass displayed on your vehicle’s windshield. Visitors needing an annual pass will be directed to the visitor center.

Things to know before visiting LSRA:

The one-night permit fee for Easter weekend is $18.00 per vehicle. This fee includes use of the area for 2 days and 1 night.

All four campgrounds will be open and provide access to flush/vault toilets, flush/dump stations, and limited supply of potable water.

All visitors to Sand Mountain are required to park 20 feet from paved roads.

Firewood will not be available from vendors. Wooden pallets are not permitted at LRSA.

Safety flags are required for all OHV/UTV’s. Flags will be available for sale on Vendors Row.

Children under the age 8 are not allowed to operate any OHV/UTV on public lands, roads or trails in Utah. Children ages 8 through 15 may operate an OHV/UTV provided they possess an Education Certificate issued by Utah State Parks and Recreations or equivalent from their home state. Resident operators 16 years of age or older may operate an OHV/UTV if they possess either a valid driver’s license or an approved OHV Education Certificate.

Please remember, tunneling in the sand can be dangerous.

AirMed helicopters and West Juab Ambulance will be available in case of medical emergency.

With more than 300,000 annual visitors, Little Sahara is known as “Utah’s Largest Sandbox”. Although LSRA does not provide all services, the surrounding cities of Nephi and Delta are full-service communities. These nearby communities offer a full complement of fuel, groceries, hotels, medical facilities, OHV supplies and other amenities.

LSRA season passes are available at the visitor center, BLM-Utah Fillmore Field Office and the BLM-Utah Salt Lake Field Office.

For more information about recreation opportunities at Little Sahara Recreation Area, contact the visitor center at (435) 433-5960. For weather information, call (435) 433-5961. Additional information can also be obtained by contacting the BLM-Utah Fillmore Field Office at (435) 743-3100, Monday through Friday, or by visiting our website: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/little-sahara-recreation-area. Utah OHV rules can be found at: http://goo.gl/35sLK6.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (DD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.