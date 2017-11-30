The Angel Tree is Awaiting You at the Powell Museum

The Angel Tree is a Christmas tree within the museum that contains wishes and desires from senior citizens from Page and the Page area who really need a little help this Christmas.

We recently spoke to the museum’s Viki Wainwright and Lake Powell Communications’ Janet brown abdou the Angel tree and other things going on at the Powell Museum. You can hear out conversation at:

Listen to the podcast

“Our seniors are so important to our community,” said Lake Powell Communications’ owner/operator Janet Brown. “Some of them are struggling.”

The Angel Tree program helps these seniors to receive what they hope for this Christmas holiday.

“Simply go down to the Powell Museum and pick an item from the tree that you’ll know a senior really needs,” Brown went on to say. “Then you go out and purchase the item, wrap it up and simply bring it back to the museum.”

The Powell Museum employees will then deliver the gifts.

Vickie Wainwright says it’s beautiful when a family comes in, and maybe their children don’t have grandparents in the area. She says it’s so nice to see the children shopping for the elderly by way of the Angel Tree at the museum.

“It just makes you feel good,” says Vickie.

Get in there and find a card on the tree that’s just right for you or your family. The Angel tree will be there for you until the cards are all spoken for; likely mid-December.

Merry Christmas!!