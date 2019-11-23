Thanksgiving Weather; The National Weather Service

Potential for Critical Weather over the Thanksgiving Holiday

National Weather Service – Flagstaff

Issued: 3:30 PM Friday, November 22, 2019

KEY POINTS

● What we know – Medium and long-range models are indicating that a scenario similar to the weather events of this week (11/19 – 11/21), will develop next week.

● What – A low-pressure area over the eastern Pacific will bring subtropical moisture into Arizona as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday. A second stronger storm will move down the west coast and across the southwest Thursday through Saturday.

● Impacts – Cooler windy weather. Potential for high rainfall totals and localized flooding. Rain changing to snow at higher elevations, most likely Thursday through Saturday. Potential for moderate to heavy snowfall accumulations above 6500 – 7000 feet, with significant impacts on holiday travel.

● Where – Coconino, Yavapai, northern Gila, and southern Navajo/Apache counties hardest hit. Less impact north of the Mogollon Rim.

● Confidence – High confidence for breezy and cooler conditions Wednesday through Saturday. Medium to high confidence for moderate rain and snow totals Thursday through Saturday. Lower confidence concerning the potential for very high impact rainfall and snowfall totals. For the latest forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/flagstaff.