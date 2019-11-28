Thanksgiving Day Weather Update

From The National Weather Service in Flagstaff

The major winter storm will begin later today, with difficult to impossible travel conditions tonight through Friday morning. Snow showers will continue through late Friday night before diminishing. Snowfall amounts remain similar to the previous forecast.

Details:

● Timing: Light precipitation has begun this morning and will increase in coverage and intensity

throughout the day, continuing on Friday. Snow showers are expected to taper off late Friday and

early Saturday. The heaviest precipitation will fall tonight through Friday morning.

● Snow totals: 10 to 24 inches above 6000 feet. 3 to 10 inches at elevations between 4500-6000

feet, mainly on Friday.

● Snow levels: Lowering to 6500-8000 feet (lowest west, highest east) by tonight. Lowering to

4500-6500 feet (lowest west, highest east) by Friday morning and then all the way down to

around 3500 feet Friday night.

● Flooding: Some low elevation (mainly within existing waterways) flooding is possible south of the

Mogollon Rim in Yavapai and northern Gila counties.

● Winds: Strong south through southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph expected

again today. Gusty winds will continue as the cold front passes tonight. Winds will lead to blizzard

conditions at times with blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night.

Page will experience mostly rain today and tomorrow, with maybe some snow mixed-in Friday

CONFIDENCE AND DETAILS

This Afternoon through late Friday night – Much of northern and central Arizona

HIGH Confidence Difficult to impossible driving conditions

MODERATE Confidence Spotty power outages

UTAH

Kanab is expected to have rain today and snow on Friday

St. George will see mostly rain today and Friday, with maybe some snow mixed-in