Thanks to a Neighbor, An Arrest Made in a Home Break-in

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office:

PARKS, AZ – On Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 8:38 AM, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Forest Ranches neighborhood in Parks after a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious male subject and vehicle at a residence.

The neighbor watched as the male jumped a fence, smashed an exterior window out, and enter the home. The neighbor then called 911 to report the incident.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they established a perimeter around the residence, during which time the male suspect was observed exiting another window. The male suspect was confronted by deputies and taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Martin Gamez, a 39-year-old Flagstaff resident. He was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for Burglary, Criminal Damage, Possession of Stolen Property, and Theft.

Mr. Gamez also had a warrant for his arrest from the Flagstaff City Court on other charges. During the investigation it was discovered that reports of suspicious activity had been reported to the Flagstaff Dispatch Center from the Bow and Arrow neighborhood. Additional charges are pending investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Flagstaff Police Department.

If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation you are encouraged to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-4523/928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

