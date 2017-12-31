Thank YOU for Making 2017 AWESOME! From the Lake Powell Communications Family to Yours... Happy New Year 2018! [...]

CUA Fee Changes for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Changes to Commercial Use Authorization Fees Begin in 2019 at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Public Meeting [...]

DES Strengthens Adult Protective Services Policies New policies announced yesterday by the Arizona Dept of Economic Security in relation to Adult [...]

Fireworks Restrictions and Safety While it is legal to purchase fireworks in the Page area, it is not legal [...]