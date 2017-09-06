Testing the Future: Zion Shuttle System

Zion National Park officials are taking a glimpse into the future, as the first electric shuttle bus has officially been active for a month.

They are exploring the idea of all electric transportation but that doesn’t mean that they are only looking at environmental issues they are also trying to reduce noise pollution.

Why is this relative you ask, well over-crowding in Zion has become a big issue over the past decade or so and the current shuttle system which was implemented in 2000 has helped control the amount of traffic in and around the park.

Park officials say that they are along way away from an efficient solution, but its like watching the future and past intertwined.

The number of cons currently outweighs the number of pros.

Some issues include the impending budget cuts for the National Park Service, and the fact that in order to implement the new buses NPS would need 30 million dollars in an already precarious budget.

One other factor is that the new bus that is currently being tested seats fewer people than the current shuttles which frequently are filled beyond the number of seats they possess.

A big factor that is still being examined is if the new buses would indeed reduce operational costs, this alone could make or break the new system.

Be alert that change is coming to Zion transportation in the future and may change your whole visit.