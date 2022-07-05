Testing of Voting Equipment Resumes Today

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Secretary of State’s office, in cooperation with the Coconino County Elections Department, is in the process of conducting its mandated Logic and Accuracy Test of the ballots, tabulation equipment, program, and accessible voting equipment for the August 2, 2022, Primary Election in Coconino County. The Logic and Accuracy test will resume on Tuesday July 5, 2022, at 9 a.m. after it was interrupted on July 1, 2022. The testing process is open to the public at 1186 West University Avenue, Suite C, Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Coconino County Elections Department is responsible for the creation, design, and printing of ballots, as well as staffing and managing election day polling places, and tabulation and reporting of results. For more information please visit them on the web at: https://coconino.az.gov/195/Elections

