Tesla Crash on I-10 Demolishes a DPS Vehicle

Interstate ten near Benson, Arizona yesterday was the scene of a Tesla Automobile, on auto-pilot, crashed into an Arizona Department of Public safety vehicle.

The DPS law enforcement officer was not in the vehicle at the time, and it’s a good thing, as his vehicle sustained very heavy damage.

After being hit from behind, the patrol vehicle struck a stationary ambulance. No one was injured in the ambulance.

The driver of Tesla, a California resident, sustained minor injuries and is reportedly being investigated for a possible DUI charge.

The crash remains under investigation.

Over the past quarter, According to the most recent investigative results by Tesla on Tesla vehicles on autopilot, they registered one accident or crash-like event for every 3.34 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged.

For those driving without Autopilot but with their active safety features, we registered one accident or crash-like event for every 1.92 million miles driven.

(Featured Photo: Arizona DPS)