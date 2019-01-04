News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Terminal 3 Concourse at Sky Harbor Open

January 04
12:17 2019
The new Terminal 3 concourse at Sky Harbor International has opened. Since Monday, if you flew into Phoenix via Delta, Frontier, JetBlue or Hawaiian Airlines you might have been one of the first to see the completion of Phase Two of the half a billion dollar renovations that began in 2015.

Once Phase Three has been completed, Terminal 2 will be shuttered and airlines from that terminal will be relocated to Terminal 3, expected to be completed by 2020. This will include Contour Airlines servicing Page Municipal Airport.

