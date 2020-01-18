News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Tentative Trail Date Set in Death of Little Girl in Page

January 18
08:14 2020
Victoria Bizardie and James Lane (Coconino County Jail)

A trial date has been set for the three people who are believed to have been responsible for the death of a little girl in Page in 2019. But the trial date (September 2020) is not set in stone. As a matter of fact, the three suspects charged with first-degree murder could see their trial split into two, with one being tried separately.

We are talking about the death of 6-year old Lariyah Davison, who died last May, reportedly of an overdose of fentanyl.

The suspects in the case are the little girl’s grandparents; 51-year old James Lane and 47-year old Victoria Bizardie. Also charged and facing trial is the mother of the child, 30-year-old Kamaya Lane.

The grandparents are also charged with selling illegal drugs in the home where the child ingested the fatal pill.

The mother is charged with first-degree murder for allowing her child to be in the custody of the allegedly drug-involved grandparents. The mother was actually living in another state when her daughter died.

Overseeing the case for Coconino County is Prosecutor Michael Tunink.

