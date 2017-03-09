Tense Moments at Walmart

Page Fire Fighters responded to a suspicious ice chest in the parking lot at Walmart Wednesday morning. After very carefully conducting an investigation, it was determined that there was never any danger.

It was at 10 a.m. that the department got the call of the suspicious container. It was situated about eighty yards from the store in the middle lanes of the parking lot.

Crime scene tape was encircled around a large area of the parking lot in order to keep people at a safe distance. The closed-off area was about the size of half of a football field, or more.

Fire fighters donned protective gear and proceeded with caution. Inside the cooler were four small canisters each with the inscription, “Test Specimen; Do Not Disturb.”

It was eventually determined the test specimen was merely concrete core samples.

The press release from the Page Fire Department tells us the cooler had been stolen from a nearby hotel parking lot.

The Page Police Department was also involved in the investigation.

Fire fighters collected their crime scene tape and left the Walmart parking lot at 11:30 a.m.