News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Tense Moments at Walmart

Tense Moments at Walmart
March 09
11:24 2017
Print This Article

Page Fire Fighters responded to a suspicious ice chest in the parking lot at Walmart Wednesday morning. After very carefully conducting an investigation, it was determined that there was never any danger.

It was at 10 a.m. that the department got the call of the suspicious container. It was situated about eighty yards from the store in the middle lanes of the parking lot.

Crime scene tape was encircled around a large area of the parking lot in order to keep people at a safe distance. The closed-off area was about the size of half of a football field, or more.

Fire fighters donned protective gear and proceeded with caution. Inside the cooler were four small canisters each with the inscription, “Test Specimen; Do Not Disturb.”

It was eventually determined the test specimen was merely concrete core samples.

The press release from the Page Fire Department tells us the cooler had been stolen from a nearby hotel parking lot.

The Page Police Department was also involved in the investigation.

Fire fighters collected their crime scene tape and left the Walmart parking lot at 11:30 a.m.

Tags
pageWalmart

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Friday
Clear
High 74°/Low 50°
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 71°/Low 47°
0%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
High 75°/Low 48°
0%
Clear
Monday
Clear
High 73°/Low 50°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.