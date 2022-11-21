Temporary Speaker Named in Window Rock

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation Delegate Otto Tso, from Tuba City, has been elected interim speaker of the council.

Tso will serve out the remainder of the 24th Navajo Council’s term. He will be replaced on January 10 when the 25th Navajo Council is sworn in and selects its own speaker.

Tso replaces Speaker Seth Damon who was removed from the position following a troubling incident that occurred in Las Vegas.

Ironically it was Tso’s legislation before the Naabik’iya’ti Committee that led to Damon’s ouster.

Tso’s bill would have suspended Damon without pay from the speakership – though Damon would have remained a council delegate. Damon would have been suspended until the council reinstated him, under Tso’s bill.

But several amendments were brought up during the special Naabik’iya’ti Committee meeting, which led to myriad questions and concerns over Damon’s actions. As the meeting timed out no decision was reached.

Under council rules the original legislation moved on to the full council without any amendments.

The council meeting opened with more delegates verbalizing concerns over Damon’s incident. After a break for a delegate caucus, the council meeting resumed.

Immediately Damon took the floor and announced he would be resigning as speaker.