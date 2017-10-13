Temporary overflow Wahweap Parking Announced

PAGE, Arizona – Due to the Federal Highway Department’s chip seal project, temporary overflow parking areas will be opened beginning Friday, October 13 through Saturday, November 4, 2017. The north side of the Wahweap Main Launch Ramp will be open to parking for vehicles with attached trailers.

The 30-minute length of time parking limit will be lifted for these vehicles with trailers only, for the maximum of 14 consecutive days allowed in the park in any specific location. Temporary signs will direct visitors to alternative parking areas within Wahweap. Extra parking is also available at the parking lot at the Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp.

The park thanks the public for their patience while these improvements in visitor services are completed.