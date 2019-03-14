Temp Wahweap Entrance Closure Extended

UPDATE – MARCH 14, 2019 – PAGE, AZ – Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation are advised that the temporary closure of the South Entrance to Wahweap is being extended from March 15 to Friday, March 22. Visitors will need to use the North Entrance to access the Wahweap District of the park. Both entrances are located near Page, Arizona off Highway 89. The north entrance is located three miles north of the south entrance. The park apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Wahweap South Entrance Temporarily Closed

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation are advised that the South Entrance to Wahweap will be closed from February 26 – March 15 due to an ongoing construction project taking place along Lakeshore Dr. Visitors will need to use the North Entrance to access the park. The park apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

