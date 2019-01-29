Temp Lot and Shuttle for Horseshoe Bend

Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM the City of Page will require Horseshoe Bend visitors to park in a temporary shuttle parking lot and take a five dollar shuttle to the Horseshoe Bend Trailhead.

This set up will be in place until the construction has been completed by the end of March.

The temporary parking lot for the Horseshoe Bend Trailhead shuttle is located 2.5 miles northeast of Horseshoe Bend, on the north side of Route 98, just east of Route 89A.

Tickets can be purchased online or you can pay cash on site.

Shuttle Schedule : January 30th to April 15th 2019

First Shuttle Departs Temporary Parking Lot 9:00am

Last Shuttle Departs Horseshoe Bend Trailhead 4:00pm

Shuttles will depart Shuttle Parking Lot approximately every 15 minutes

Fees and policy