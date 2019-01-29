Temp Lot and Shuttle for Horseshoe Bend
Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM the City of Page will require Horseshoe Bend visitors to park in a temporary shuttle parking lot and take a five dollar shuttle to the Horseshoe Bend Trailhead.
This set up will be in place until the construction has been completed by the end of March.
The temporary parking lot for the Horseshoe Bend Trailhead shuttle is located 2.5 miles northeast of Horseshoe Bend, on the north side of Route 98, just east of Route 89A.
Tickets can be purchased online or you can pay cash on site.
Shuttle Schedule : January 30th to April 15th 2019
First Shuttle Departs Temporary Parking Lot 9:00am
Last Shuttle Departs Horseshoe Bend Trailhead 4:00pm
Shuttles will depart Shuttle Parking Lot approximately every 15 minutes
Fees and policy
- $5/guest, roundtrip shuttle from Temporary Shuttle Parking Lot to Horseshoe Bend Trailhead and back.
- Guests can buy shuttle tickets online or pay cash on site.
- Children under 2, who do not require their own seat, are free.
- Strollers and collapsible wheelchairs can be placed in the luggage storage area of the shuttle.
- No glass containers on the shuttle. No food or drink on the shuttle, besides water. No smoking on the shuttle.