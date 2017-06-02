Teen Accused of Rehab Murder Will Go to Trial

The accused teenaged killer of a youth rehabilitation facility counselor has been bound over for trial on a first-degree aggravated murder charge.

Clay Brewer of Snowflake, Arizona, allegedly beat Turn-About Ranch counselor Jimmy Woolsey to death with a piece of metal rebar last December.

In a post arrest interview, Brewer said he was addicted to prescription medications when his parents sent him to the facility, which is located north of Escalante, Utah, and that he snapped going through withdrawal. Brewer said, “I wish I could go back and change everything. I lost my mind.”

In his second day at Turn-About, Brewer drank bleach in a failed suicide attempt.

After hearing testimony last week, the judge presiding over the case ruled there was probable cause to take the case to trial. Brewer is expected to enter a plea on June 22nd.