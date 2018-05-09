Technicality Could Force Judge to Dismiss FLDS Case

A small technicality may force a judge to throw out a lawsuit alleging ritual sex abuse of FLDS girls this week. Defense lawyers arguing that the suit was never legally filed because the plaintiff used a pseudonym instead of a real name to file the case. Polygamous sect leaders asking the Utah court to dismiss the case which names several high ranking leaders of the fundamentalist church including former President Warren Jeffs as well as his brothers Lyle and Seth Jeffs of carrying out calculated plans of ritualistic sex abuse of FLDS girls ages 8 to 14.

