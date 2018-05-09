News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Technicality Could Force Judge to Dismiss FLDS Case

May 09
09:19 2018
A small technicality may force a judge to throw out a lawsuit alleging ritual sex abuse of FLDS girls this week. Defense lawyers arguing that the suit was never legally filed because the plaintiff used a pseudonym instead of a real name to file the case. Polygamous sect leaders asking the Utah court to dismiss the case which names several high ranking leaders of the fundamentalist church including former President Warren Jeffs as well as his brothers Lyle and Seth Jeffs of carrying out calculated plans of ritualistic sex abuse of FLDS girls ages 8 to 14.

Read the complete investigative report by St George News here.

