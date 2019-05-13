Teachers Receive Patty Laubhan Award

Lake View Elementary held its third annual Patty Laubhan Awards last Friday. The award is given annually at the end of each school year to one teacher and one para-professional who exemplify a high level of passion and dedication for their work.

This year’s Patty Laubhan Award went to art teacher Elizabeth Richardi and to Judy Boston, a Kindergarten paraprofessional.

Lake View Elementary started the Patty Laubhan Award three years ago as a way to honor one of its long-time teachers, Patty Laubhan taught Kindergarten at the school for many years.

“Teaching was her life,” said Lake View Primary Principal Cathy Erickson. “She’s best known for her dedication and passion for teaching and for her kids. She knew how to reach every single one of her students, no matter what their needs were.”

Laubhan was also loved and admired by her fellow teachers.

“She was one of our mentor teachers,” said Erickson. “And no matter what holiday it was, even if it was just St. Patrick’s Day, all the teachers would find gifts in their boxes from her, and it would really brighten our day!”

This year’s recipients of the Patty Laubhan Award were chosen because they exemplify the same love and devotion for their jobs that Laubhan showed.

Last year’s recipient of the Patty Laubhan Award, Robyn Wingrove, presented this year’s award to Richardi.

“If I ever ask her to come in early, or stay late, or help with an extra project, she’s always happy to help in any way she can,” said Wingrove during the ceremony.

