Teacher’s Body Was Found in Mayer

Over the summer the town of Mayer, Arizona was in the news because it had to be evacuated when it was found to be in the path of the Goodwin Fire. Now Mayer is in the news again because it is where the body of teacher Cathryn Gorospe was found last Friday.

Reports indicate that 27-year old Charlie Malzahn, who was bailed-out of the Coconino County by the 44-year old teacher before she went missing, gave authorities the details they needed to find her remains. An autopsy has been completed, but law enforcement is only saying the cause of death was homicide.

Reports indicate that the two of them had had a romantic relationship, despite the age difference. They both had ties to Williams in Coconino County, and that is likely where they met. Mayer is in Yavapai County.

The location where the body was found on private property in Mayer is believed to only have been the place where the murderer left the body.

Authorities are not yet sure where the death took place.

A vigil is scheduled for Saturday in Williams in Cathryn Gorospe’s memory. The family says that when services are held, they will take place in Phoenix.