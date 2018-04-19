Coconino County’s Teacher of the Year for 2018 was awarded to Flagstaff High School Digital Photography teacher Joe Cornett at a diner award ceremony in Flagstaff last night. As the Coconino Teacher of the Year Cornett receives a new car leased for one year from Findlay Toyota with a $1,000 donation from Findlay to help with insurance for the vehicle. He also receives a $2,000 award, will have the opportunity to apply for the Arizona Teacher of the Year, as well as get a free three-credit course from Coconino Community College, a season ticket to Theatrikos, a spot in the Flagstaff Fourth of July Parade and a three-minute keepsake video.

Ambassadors of Excellence runner ups for the Teacher of the Year 2018 are Louise Durant from Williams Elementary Middle School and Kelley Smith from Coconino High School. They each will receive a $1500 award, a chance at the state teacher of the year award, a free three credit course from CCC, a season ticket to Theatrikos and a spot in the Flagstaff Fourth of July Parade.

Runners up for Rookie of the Year, or Rookie Ambassadors, Heather Horner from Kinsey Elementary School and Alexa Frechette from Mount Elden Middle School took home a $500 cash award, a season ticket to Theatrikos and a spot in the Fourth of July Parade.