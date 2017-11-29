Teacher in New Mexico Sues School District

A New Mexico special education teacher has sued the Farmington school district for its failure to take action against an unruly student.

Rhona Johanson- Bradford, of Piedra Vista High School, is also seeking a restraining order against the 14-year-old student, identified in court papers only as TC.

TC is autistic, mostly nonverbal. He is 6-foot, four-inches tall and weighs about 285 pounds.

Bradford claims that he has been extremely violent toward her and other students in her life skills class. At least twice she has lost days from work due to his assaults, Bradford said. In another instance, TC attempted to yank braces from another student’s mouth.

Bradford’s complaint alleges that TC also struck another teacher, causing a concussion.

TC was apparently transferred to Piedra Vista after causing problems at another school in the Farmington Municipal Schools District.

The school district has failed to take action to remedy the situation, other than a three-day suspension, Bradford said.

Bradford and her supervisory teacher have asked to have TC removed from the classroom.

District Superintendent Eugene Schmidt said he could not comment on pending litigation.

He said student safety is a concern and the district had to find the balance to best serve the needs of all students.

There is no reason for TC to be treated differently than any other violent student, said Branda Parker, director of a Farmington non-profit organization that advocates for people with disabilities.

Parker suggested that in-school suspension might be an option.

A hearing in Farmington District Court is scheduled for December 5.