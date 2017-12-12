News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Tax Overhaul Could Impact Your Payroll Deductions

December 12
08:27 2017
Late-year tax changes by Congress nothing new over the course of our nation’s history- but this year the current tax overhaul if passed could make fundamental changes to how much tax should be withheld from your paycheck -so that you’re not left with a big tax debt at the end of the year.

According to CNN Money, both the tax bill passed by the House and the one passed by the Senate would double the standard deduction and eliminate personal exemptions. They also would change income tax brackets and alter various family credits. As well, some of the once tax-free workplace benefits might be considered taxable wages.

The American Payroll Association warned lawmakers yesterday that they were creating a giant task for companies and payroll service providers if they will be expected to start implementing the new provisions, which if approved would take effect on January 1, 2018 –  Once the tax bill is enacted, the IRS will have to review and incorporate all the changes into its new 2018 withholding tables, and issue guidance to payroll service managers on how to proceed.

 

