Tax Levy Vote for Page Hospital Coming Up

July 12
10:06 2019
Photo Credit: Jason Larson

Page Hospital District hoping locals will take time to vote on continuing a tax levy that supports Banner Health Page Hospital. The election will be a mail-in ballot. Registered voters of Coconino County who fall within the residential guidelines of the Page Hospital District will be casting their ballots between October 9th and October 21st.

In order to vote on this issue, you need to be registered to vote on or prior to October 7th.

The question is whether the district should be authorized to continue the tax levy and collection of a secondary property tax on all taxable property within the district to help Page Hospital with operations and maintenance.

