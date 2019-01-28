Tax Filing Season Starts Now

The State of Arizona’s individual income tax filing season opens today, January 28, 2019, the same day as the Internal Revenue Service.

The deadline to file taxes for the 2018 tax year is Monday, April 15.

The Arizona Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file electronically and have refunds direct deposited to help reduce errors and the potential for tax fraud. During last tax filing season, more than 80 percent of the 3.4 million Arizona income tax returns were e-filed.

To avoid delays, taxpayers should fill out all necessary lines and forms properly; avoid math errors or miscalculations; and sign and date their returns. They can also visit azdor.gov for tax information, to view a list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with the department and access Arizona tax forms and instructions (including instruction booklets) available for print. Instruction booklets will also be available at ADOR offices and local libraries.

Free Tax Preparation Services Available to Taxpayers

Taxpayers who may need additional assistance this tax filing season can take advantage of the following free tax filing services:

Free File Alliance – Offers a free file program to Arizona taxpayers who meet certain criteria. Please visit https://azdor.gov/e-services/free-electronic-filing-individuals for more information and to take advantage of this program.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – Offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons 60 years old or older with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. For more information and to take advantage of this program, please visit www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers .