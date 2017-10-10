TAX Extension Deadline!

October 16th deadline coming up for taxpayers who received 2016 tax year filing extension

Corporate income taxpayers also have until October 16th to file taxes

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) reminds individual income taxpayers who received a state tax-filing extension and have yet to file that the deadline to submit their return is October 16th. Additionally, the deadline for businesses to file a calendar-year corporate income tax return with an extension is on the same day.

More than 177,000 taxpayers received a six-month extension for filing their individual income taxes.

ADOR advises taxpayers to double check their returns to ensure there is no missing information and recommends filing them electronically, which is more secure, accurate and faster than paper returns. During the 2017 tax-filing season, 3.3 million taxpayers filed 2016 State of Arizona tax returns, with 81 percent or 2.7 million being e-filed.

In addition to a taxpayer using approved software or going to a tax preparer, alternatives include:

Free File Alliance Low-income, active military personnel and EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) eligible taxpayers, as well as seniors or students, can take advantage of the Free File Alliance. This is a partnership between the Arizona Department of Revenue and a consortium of tax preparation software companies that provide free state and federal tax preparation with e-filing services to qualified Arizona taxpayers.

For additional information on Free File Alliance, go to https://www.azdor.gov/EServices/Individuals.aspx.

AARP Tax-Aide Program. AARP Tax-Aide offers free assistance to help individuals electronically file federal and Arizona returns. The AARP Tax-Aide is dedicated to assisting senior citizens and low-to-middle income taxpayers in filing their personal income tax returns for free.

To learn more about AARP Tax-Aide, visit http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). The VITA Program offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

More information on VITA is at http://www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.

Corporate income tax deadline reminder.

October 16th is the deadline for about 66,000 businesses that received extensions to file Arizona corporate income tax returns.

Businesses currently lack the ability to e-file corporate income tax returns in Arizona, but, under House Bill 2280, which took effect in August, annual electronic filing of annual corporate income tax, fiduciary and partnership returns will begin in tax year 2020. The 2020 implementation provides ADOR time to enhance its information technology infrastructure to provide an electronic filing framework.

Please note: Taxpayers filing corporate and partnership income tax returns are strongly encouraged not to submit their federal returns to the Department of Revenue; they only have to keep them in their files. The revised retention requirements mean up to 8 million federal tax documents no longer require storage by ADOR.