TAX DAY in America is Next Week!

In 2020 Tax Day is July 15

This is no April fool’s joke; Tax Day is quickly approaching in America.

That’s right! Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our usual tax day, April 15, was pushed back to July 15.

So look at the date today…Tax Day will be here before we know it.

Workers with the Internal Revenue Service have been slowly returning to work. Reports indicate that refunds this year may be delayed as a result of these employees just getting back to their desks and computers.

The Treasury Department is expecting about 150-million returns. But it’s believed that the majority of the returns have already been received by the IRS. At this time, reports indicate that close to 140-million returns have been received.

And, while returns are due Wednesday July 15, you can still seek a delay if needed. But you must file for an extension through the IRS, and that would give you an additional three months, until October 15.

The IRS is also telling us to be alert to scam phone calls, or even scam emails, at this time. All official IIRS communications would come to us through the US Mail.

For more information online go to IRS.gov